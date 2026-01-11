Sign up
Photo 3856
it's windy
he couldn't even hold his ears up properly lol
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
3849
3850
3851
3852
3853
3854
3855
3856
3852
3853
2616
2617
3854
2618
3855
3856
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
12th January 2026 7:16am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
woody
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Brian
ace
Aww!
January 12th, 2026
Diana
ace
He seems to be praying, beautiful shot.
January 12th, 2026
