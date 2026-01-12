Sign up
Previous
Photo 3857
3 points of contact
making sure he stays in place lol
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6762
photos
255
followers
281
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
12th January 2026 3:44pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
narayani
ace
Nice pawtrait
January 13th, 2026
