Photo 3858
a tad damp
only a light misting of rain
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
13th January 2026 7:57am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
LManning (Laura)
ace
Makes him extra fuzzy!
January 14th, 2026
