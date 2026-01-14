Previous
a wee spot of rain by koalagardens
Photo 3859

a wee spot of rain

is a good thing in summer
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Ann H. LeFevre
Eden seems pleased with it!
January 15th, 2026  
Shutterbug
We Californians know how nice that can be….as long as no lightening. Looks like Eden is enjoying it.
January 15th, 2026  
