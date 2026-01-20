Sign up
Photo 3865
breakfast
is one of the koalas favourite meals
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
3
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6776
photos
258
followers
286
following
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
18th January 2026 6:47am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
woody
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
JackieR
ace
So they're really hobbits?!
January 20th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Great shot
January 20th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
-- and then its lunch , tea and supper !ha ha !!
January 20th, 2026
