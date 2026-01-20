Previous
breakfast by koalagardens
breakfast

is one of the koalas favourite meals
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
JackieR ace
So they're really hobbits?!
January 20th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great shot
January 20th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
-- and then its lunch , tea and supper !ha ha !!
January 20th, 2026  
