Previous
suspect koalas are made of velcro by koalagardens
Photo 3869

suspect koalas are made of velcro

how else they just stick in place is beyond me some days lol
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
1060% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact