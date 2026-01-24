Sign up
Previous
Photo 3869
suspect koalas are made of velcro
how else they just stick in place is beyond me some days lol
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
26th October 2025 9:28am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
sixws-162
