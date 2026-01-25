Sign up
Photo 3870
moth eaten?
Valentine says you should see the other guy but look at the pieces out of his ears!
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
narayani
ace
Ouch!
January 26th, 2026
Babs
ace
A battle scarred alpha male no doubt
January 26th, 2026
Diana
ace
He seems quite happy with the outcome ;-)
January 26th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh my ! Valentine , was it all worth it !!
January 26th, 2026
