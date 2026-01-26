Sign up
Previous
Photo 3871
hey there Ruby
she still has the look of youth in her face
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
6
6
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6790
photos
260
followers
284
following
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
26th January 2026 6:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
ruby
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful capture!
January 27th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
Oh my yes, she still has that soft baby look and those glorious super fluffy ears.
January 27th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Paying attention… so cute
January 27th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Oh what a sweetie!
January 27th, 2026
Mags
ace
Hey there, Ruby! Precious girl!
January 27th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Ruby is fabulous! What a great pic!
January 27th, 2026
