Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3873
well groomed
the big rip on his left ear is very obvious but now some of the other smaller rips are less obvious. still he's the boss
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
7
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6794
photos
259
followers
283
following
1061% complete
View this month »
3866
3867
3868
3869
3870
3871
3872
3873
Latest from all albums
3870
2633
2634
3871
2635
3872
3873
2636
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
25th January 2026 6:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
carol white
ace
A lovely close up of Valentine. Fav 😊
January 29th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
Maybe it's a case of, "he's got a ripped ear but you should have seen the other fellow"?
January 29th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Great close up!
January 29th, 2026
Linda Godwin
Sweet confident face
January 29th, 2026
Hazel
ace
That's a beautiful shot looking right at the viewer!
January 29th, 2026
Michelle
Lovely closeup of 'the boss'
January 29th, 2026
haskar
ace
Beautiful portrait of an alpha male.
January 29th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close