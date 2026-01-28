Previous
well groomed by koalagardens
Photo 3873

well groomed

the big rip on his left ear is very obvious but now some of the other smaller rips are less obvious. still he's the boss
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
carol white ace
A lovely close up of Valentine. Fav 😊
January 29th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
Maybe it's a case of, "he's got a ripped ear but you should have seen the other fellow"?
January 29th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Great close up!
January 29th, 2026  
Linda Godwin
Sweet confident face
January 29th, 2026  
Hazel ace
That's a beautiful shot looking right at the viewer!
January 29th, 2026  
Michelle
Lovely closeup of 'the boss'
January 29th, 2026  
haskar ace
Beautiful portrait of an alpha male.
January 29th, 2026  
