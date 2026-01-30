Sign up
Photo 3875
sweet dreams are made of this
who am I to disagree?
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6796
photos
259
followers
283
following
3868
3869
3870
3871
3872
3873
3874
3875
2634
3871
2635
3872
3873
2636
3874
3875
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
27th January 2026 8:22am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
songtitle-124
,
woodykoala
Madeleine Pennock
ace
Wow look at those claws! No wonder they can fall asleep attached to the tree!
January 30th, 2026
