Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Previous
Photo 3876
koalates classes
ok everyone ready, now stretch your legs out real straight and curl your toes in ... hold it ... I said, hold it!
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
7
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6799
photos
260
followers
284
following
1061% complete
View this month »
3869
3870
3871
3872
3873
3874
3875
3876
Latest from all albums
3872
3873
2636
2637
3874
2638
3875
3876
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
28th January 2026 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
woody
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Suzanne
ace
Love it!
January 31st, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
That does look like a strange pose. Amazing what these guys get up to.
January 31st, 2026
Michelle
Looks like a lovely stretch!
January 31st, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@gardencat
he was literally giving his legs a stretch :)
January 31st, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
LOL!!!!!!!
January 31st, 2026
Gary
adorable
January 31st, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
lol! Looks a bit painful!
January 31st, 2026
365 Project
close