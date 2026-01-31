koalates classes

Previous
ok everyone ready, now stretch your legs out real straight and curl your toes in ... hold it ... I said, hold it!
Suzanne ace
Love it!
January 31st, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
That does look like a strange pose. Amazing what these guys get up to.
January 31st, 2026  
Michelle
Looks like a lovely stretch!
January 31st, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@gardencat he was literally giving his legs a stretch :)
January 31st, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
LOL!!!!!!!
January 31st, 2026  
Gary
adorable
January 31st, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
lol! Looks a bit painful!
January 31st, 2026  
