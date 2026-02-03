Sign up
Previous
Photo 3878
Ruby
keeping a good grip there
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
3
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6806
photos
260
followers
284
following
1062% complete
3871
3872
3873
3874
3875
3876
3877
3878
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
3rd February 2026 8:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
ruby
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Issi Bannerman
ace
Excellent.
February 3rd, 2026
Babs
ace
She is gorgeous
February 3rd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Good grip and excellent support. such a lovely shot ! fav
February 3rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
