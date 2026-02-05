Sign up
Previous
Photo 3881
way up high
it was difficult to get a clear view to Eden's face
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
2
0
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6813
photos
259
followers
283
following
Views
13
2
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
5th February 2026 4:39pm
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
eden
marsupial
wildandfree
Islandgirl
I think he sees you!
February 7th, 2026
Mags
Sweet face!
February 7th, 2026
