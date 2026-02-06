Sign up
Previous
Photo 3882
relax, it's the weekend
I love the detail on his hands and even the fused toes on his right foot - now that's relaxed!
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
3
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
7th February 2026 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So good to be able to completely relaxed !
February 8th, 2026
Omabluebird
ace
Great capture and I love how you left lots of leaves making wonderful patterns
February 8th, 2026
Mags
ace
LOL! Looking very limp there!
February 8th, 2026
