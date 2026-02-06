Previous
relax, it's the weekend by koalagardens
relax, it's the weekend

I love the detail on his hands and even the fused toes on his right foot - now that's relaxed!
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So good to be able to completely relaxed !
February 8th, 2026  
Omabluebird ace
Great capture and I love how you left lots of leaves making wonderful patterns
February 8th, 2026  
Mags ace
LOL! Looking very limp there!
February 8th, 2026  
