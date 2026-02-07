Previous
and in the afternoon ... by koalagardens
and in the afternoon ...

he rolled over to the other side (see yesterday photo)
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Joanne Diochon
He wants to get evenly toasted.
February 8th, 2026  
Michelle
That's what I call chilled!
February 8th, 2026  
Brigette
i like the way he matches the curvature of the tree
February 8th, 2026  
