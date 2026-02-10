Previous
I'll just hang loose by koalagardens
I'll just hang loose

looks like that one claw (yesterday photo) just didn't manage to hold on, so he's relying totally on balance now ... don't worry he stayed on there
KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
Joanne Diochon ace
A very lazy or very exhausted koala. Those claws are no joke! In yesterday’s picture it looks like he is, almost accidentally peeling the bark off the tree.
February 10th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@gardencat yep and you can still see the peely bit holding on as well
February 10th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Ahhh just chilling
February 10th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
Bottom firmly in place though
February 10th, 2026  
Mags ace
Aww! I have to wonder if they wilt in the heat.
February 10th, 2026  
