Previous
Photo 3886
I'll just hang loose
looks like that one claw (yesterday photo) just didn't manage to hold on, so he's relying totally on balance now ... don't worry he stayed on there
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
5
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Joanne Diochon
ace
A very lazy or very exhausted koala. Those claws are no joke! In yesterday’s picture it looks like he is, almost accidentally peeling the bark off the tree.
February 10th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@gardencat
yep and you can still see the peely bit holding on as well
February 10th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Ahhh just chilling
February 10th, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
Bottom firmly in place though
February 10th, 2026
Mags
ace
Aww! I have to wonder if they wilt in the heat.
February 10th, 2026
