be the tree by koalagardens
be the tree

Woody matches the bark on this tree so perfectly
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cute capture.
February 11th, 2026  
Josie Gilbert ace
Lovely close up.
February 11th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Matching in colour tones but not in textures ! Lovely portrait ! fav
February 11th, 2026  
