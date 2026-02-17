Previous
big butts by koalagardens
Photo 3893

big butts

need big branches, altho koalas notoriously perch on next to nothing lol
17th February 2026 17th Feb 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
1066% complete

Yao RL ace
wearing out.
February 20th, 2026  
Babs ace
Honeydew has found a sturdy perch
February 20th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
Cute as anything - They do have a big butt don’t they
February 20th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed shot, a huge butt nicely framed.
February 20th, 2026  
