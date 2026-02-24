Previous
precious as a ... by koalagardens
precious as a ...

... Ruby, which happens to be her name
KoalaGardens🐨

Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
Beverley ace
shes fabulously precious...
February 24th, 2026  
Kate ace
Her eyes have a ruby tinge to them! That broken tree limb on the lower right distracts for the shot.
February 24th, 2026  
Linda Godwin
She’s a real cutie!
February 24th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@k9photo I did consider removing it, now I know I shoulda lol
February 24th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
What a great portrait of Ruby. She’s a 🌟
February 24th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
So cute!
February 24th, 2026  
Michelle
Cute capture
February 24th, 2026  
