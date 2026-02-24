Sign up
Photo 3899
precious as a ...
... Ruby, which happens to be her name
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
22nd February 2026 8:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
ruby
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Beverley
ace
shes fabulously precious...
February 24th, 2026
Kate
ace
Her eyes have a ruby tinge to them! That broken tree limb on the lower right distracts for the shot.
February 24th, 2026
Linda Godwin
She’s a real cutie!
February 24th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@k9photo
I did consider removing it, now I know I shoulda lol
February 24th, 2026
Chris Cook
ace
What a great portrait of Ruby. She’s a 🌟
February 24th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
So cute!
February 24th, 2026
Michelle
Cute capture
February 24th, 2026
