Photo 3901
ahhh peaceful sleep
ignoring me completely
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
3
2
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
6870
photos
263
followers
284
following
1068% complete
View this month »
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
25th February 2026 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
honeydew
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Chris Cook
Lovely framing of this sleeping beauty.
February 26th, 2026
Dixie Goode
Do they sleep with eyes open? because it looks like you were being watched right back
February 26th, 2026
narayani
@pandorasecho
that’s what I thought too!
February 26th, 2026
