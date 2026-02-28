Previous
Ferguson is spending a few weeks in my rehab enclosure.
Ferguson has been in the hospital November. He is a full adult and has had quite a few complications.
Finally he is getting close to going home, but he needs to build up some muscle and confidence, so he's here with me for a few weeks.
It's been a long time since I had a koala in the enclosure here. Mostly I have orphans getting ready for release but the past year has been tragic for the hospital getting orphans to release.
Lots of great leaf in there for him to explore from the 45 trees he has access to. Hopefully he will get real fit and be home well before March is over.
KoalaGardens🐨

Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction.
Diana ace
A stunning portrait of this handsome fella! Thanks goodness that you have the space and capability to care for him. Wishing Fergson a speedy recovery.
February 28th, 2026  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice close-up!
February 28th, 2026  
narayani ace
Lovely pawtrait
February 28th, 2026  
