Ruby by koalagardens
Ruby

the last few days all 4 girls on the property seem to have taken over the south west areas - I think they are hoping summer is over and they can get down to just nursing their joeys in pouch.
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

gloria jones ace
Perfect!
March 1st, 2026  
Mags ace
Pretty girl!
March 1st, 2026  
carol white ace
A very sweet capture of Ruby. Fav 😊
March 1st, 2026  
Beverley ace
Bless…
March 1st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet lady (in waiting?) fav
March 1st, 2026  
Jack
Still, wanna hug em and yes, i know its not smart hahaha.. but cant help it they look so huggable.
March 1st, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@mystery looks are totally deceiving here for sure lol
March 1st, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@beryl no she's a nursing mother :)
March 1st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@koalagardens Ah ! so we will see joey anon !
March 1st, 2026  
ByBri
Beautiful shot of Ruby..
March 1st, 2026  
haskar ace
It's such a wonderful time of waiting
March 1st, 2026  
