Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3904
Ruby
the last few days all 4 girls on the property seem to have taken over the south west areas - I think they are hoping summer is over and they can get down to just nursing their joeys in pouch.
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
11
6
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
6888
photos
263
followers
286
following
1069% complete
View this month »
3897
3898
3899
3900
3901
3902
3903
3904
Latest from all albums
80
3903
5
134
2667
2668
3904
6
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
11
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
1st March 2026 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
ruby
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
gloria jones
ace
Perfect!
March 1st, 2026
Mags
ace
Pretty girl!
March 1st, 2026
carol white
ace
A very sweet capture of Ruby. Fav 😊
March 1st, 2026
Beverley
ace
Bless…
March 1st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sweet lady (in waiting?) fav
March 1st, 2026
Jack
Still, wanna hug em and yes, i know its not smart hahaha.. but cant help it they look so huggable.
March 1st, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@mystery
looks are totally deceiving here for sure lol
March 1st, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@beryl
no she's a nursing mother :)
March 1st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@koalagardens
Ah ! so we will see joey anon !
March 1st, 2026
ByBri
Beautiful shot of Ruby..
March 1st, 2026
haskar
ace
It's such a wonderful time of waiting
March 1st, 2026
