Photo 3906
Valentine portrait
he's pretty photogenic
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
3
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
2nd March 2026 8:10am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
carol white
ace
A lovely close up of Valentine. Fav 😊
March 3rd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
And he knows it! LOL. Lovely portrait.
March 3rd, 2026
Marj
ace
Adorable
March 3rd, 2026
