hey Momo by koalagardens
Photo 3907

hey Momo

Momo has started expanding his movement patterns and may move south as he matures
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
Sue Cooper ace
He's fabulous! What a handsome chap. Big Fav.
March 4th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
Hopefully the next generation of powerful male, for the good of the species.
March 4th, 2026  
Jack
I see a new name almost every day :) You know em all and i bet they also know you? Do they come to you when you arrive? I'm so curious about this hahaha..
March 4th, 2026  
