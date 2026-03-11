Previous
Valentine in action by koalagardens
Photo 3914

Valentine in action

koalas are more active when awake and eating than many may think
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
1072% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Awe nice Backrub
March 12th, 2026  
Susan ace
nice lunch of leaves
March 12th, 2026  
Beverley ace
stretching & wiggling... soo cute
March 12th, 2026  
Al C ace
Those branches seem pretty thin...
March 12th, 2026  
Michelle
And stretch!!
March 12th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
That stretch is good when trying to digest all those leaves !
March 12th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
He really looks different
March 12th, 2026  
Hazel ace
How I could wish to be as supple as that! Looking lovely among those light green leaves!
March 12th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact