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lucky for that velcro by koalagardens
Photo 3916

lucky for that velcro

I'm sure I'd just let go in my sleep lol
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Mags ace
What a cutie! I have rolled off the bed in my sleep a few times. That's always an eye opener. Heh!
March 16th, 2026  
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful capture.
March 16th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Little tree hugger.
March 16th, 2026  
narayani ace
Gorgeous
March 16th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Cute capture
March 16th, 2026  
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