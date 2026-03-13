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Previous
Photo 3916
lucky for that velcro
I'm sure I'd just let go in my sleep lol
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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KoalaGardens🐨
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@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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365
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Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
11th March 2026 8:28am
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Mags
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What a cutie! I have rolled off the bed in my sleep a few times. That's always an eye opener. Heh!
March 16th, 2026
Susan Klassen
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Beautiful capture.
March 16th, 2026
gloria jones
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Little tree hugger.
March 16th, 2026
narayani
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Gorgeous
March 16th, 2026
Harry J Benson
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Cute capture
March 16th, 2026
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