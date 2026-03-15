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Previous
Photo 3918
when velcro fails
just wedge yourself in tight (alternate title: oh my aching arm)
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
15th March 2026 12:47pm
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nature
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Beverley
ace
looking comfy
March 16th, 2026
carol white
ace
Honeydew looks very comfy. Fav 😊
March 16th, 2026
Zilli~
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Adorable
March 16th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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It looks like her ears are holding her in place!
March 16th, 2026
KV
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That arm must have fallen asleep too!
March 16th, 2026
haskar
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Cute
March 16th, 2026
Kate
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I like how the toes/fingers are spread out
March 16th, 2026
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