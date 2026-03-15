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when velcro fails by koalagardens
Photo 3918

when velcro fails

just wedge yourself in tight (alternate title: oh my aching arm)
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Photo Details

Beverley ace
looking comfy
March 16th, 2026  
carol white ace
Honeydew looks very comfy. Fav 😊
March 16th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Adorable
March 16th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
It looks like her ears are holding her in place!
March 16th, 2026  
KV ace
That arm must have fallen asleep too!
March 16th, 2026  
haskar ace
Cute
March 16th, 2026  
Kate ace
I like how the toes/fingers are spread out
March 16th, 2026  
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