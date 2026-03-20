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Previous
Photo 3923
clinging on
maybe the velcro is also on their hands and feet
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Photo Details
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11
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3
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4
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365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
19th March 2026 3:36pm
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nature
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animals
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wildlife
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joey
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Beryl Lloyd
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Velcro + those lethal looking claws !!!!
March 22nd, 2026
Barb
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He's watching you! ☺️
March 22nd, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
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Sweet!
March 22nd, 2026
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