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clinging on by koalagardens
Photo 3923

clinging on

maybe the velcro is also on their hands and feet
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Velcro + those lethal looking claws !!!!
March 22nd, 2026  
Barb ace
He's watching you! ☺️
March 22nd, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Sweet!
March 22nd, 2026  
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