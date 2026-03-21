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rim lighting by koalagardens
Photo 3924

rim lighting

I know not much koala to see but I liked the rim lighting effect so decided to still use this one
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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carol white ace
Nicely captured
March 23rd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ah ! so he is on the sunny side of the street !!!!! Love that rim of light surrounding his body !
March 23rd, 2026  
Beverley ace
very beautiful shot!!!
March 23rd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Woody looks extra fuzzy here too!
March 23rd, 2026  
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