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Mr Midnight by koalagardens
Photo 3926

Mr Midnight

some of you remember that he was released here after hospitalisation after a dog altercation. I still see him several times a month 9 months later and he is growing!
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Babs ace
How nice that he still visits.
March 25th, 2026  
*lynn ace
He looks big and healthy
March 25th, 2026  
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