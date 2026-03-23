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Previous
Photo 3926
Mr Midnight
some of you remember that he was released here after hospitalisation after a dog altercation. I still see him several times a month 9 months later and he is growing!
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
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22nd March 2026 11:34am
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Babs
ace
How nice that he still visits.
March 25th, 2026
*lynn
ace
He looks big and healthy
March 25th, 2026
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