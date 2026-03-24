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Previous
Photo 3927
snug Eden
nestled so happily
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Photo Details
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10
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3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
22nd March 2026 11:39am
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nature
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animals
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wildlife
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australia
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koala
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joey
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eden
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Jane Pittenger
ace
She has such a girlie face
March 26th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
They always look like they are snuggled to the best pillow.
March 26th, 2026
*lynn
ace
cutest tree hugger!
March 26th, 2026
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