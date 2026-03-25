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the look we got by koalagardens
Photo 3928

the look we got

Valentine checking out a small tour group seeing their first koala ever
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Sue Cooper ace
The people in the group must have been delighted. Valentime is such a handsome chap. Fav.
March 26th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Good one
March 26th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
"What you looking at ? haven't you seen a Koala before ?
March 26th, 2026  
Paula Fontanini ace
Aren't I just the cutest thing ever? :)
March 26th, 2026  
Mags ace
So cute!
March 26th, 2026  
Dixie Goode ace
This one is a favorite. Sometimes you just get the personality and the perfect shot.
March 26th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Very handsome
March 26th, 2026  
Beverley ace
soo beautiful...
March 26th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
A lovely capture
March 26th, 2026  
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