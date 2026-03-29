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Photo 3932
bellowing
koalas have a double fold in their throats allowing these small animals to make a surprisingly loud, deep bellow
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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KoalaGardens🐨
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@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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365
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Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
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29th March 2026 8:05am
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