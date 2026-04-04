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Previous
Photo 3938
a tad damp
but they dry off so fast
4th April 2026
4th Apr 26
15
7
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KoalaGardens🐨
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@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Photo Details
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15
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365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
3rd April 2026 5:45pm
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Lou Ann
ace
A sweet image, really.
April 5th, 2026
Mags
ace
So cute!
April 5th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
He looks rather sad !
April 5th, 2026
Michelle
Cute capture
April 5th, 2026
Beverley
ace
ahhh bless
April 5th, 2026
haskar
ace
Lovely pose and fur texture.
April 5th, 2026
Allison Williams
ace
“I just washed my hair and can’t do a thing with it!”
April 5th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
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Got an umbrella? I could use one. Cute shot.
April 5th, 2026
Susan
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Sweet!
April 5th, 2026
Brigette
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sweet face
April 5th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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A very cute look.
April 5th, 2026
Marj
ace
His face is precious even if he is wet.
April 6th, 2026
Kathy
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Nice look at its face.
April 6th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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Sweet.
April 6th, 2026
Islandgirl
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So sweet!
April 6th, 2026
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