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just hanging about by koalagardens
Photo 3939

just hanging about

Valentine on a sweet autumn afternoon
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Beverley ace
just chilling... looks soo comfy
April 6th, 2026  
carol white ace
He looks very wistful
April 6th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Super shot
April 6th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Another sweet one
April 6th, 2026  
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