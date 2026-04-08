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Photo 3942
no pressure
mum's with joey in pouch often sit in this position
8th April 2026
8th Apr 26
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KoalaGardens🐨
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@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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365
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Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
23rd February 2026 7:56am
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Babs
ace
How exciting. Hope to see Enya's joey soon
April 11th, 2026
Mags
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A cute capture. She has her feet up.
April 11th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Whatever is the most comfortable for mum !!
April 11th, 2026
Steve Chappell
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So cute
April 11th, 2026
Diana
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Great shot, she sure looks comfy.
April 11th, 2026
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