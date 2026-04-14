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Previous
Photo 3948
no neck
it's like from the base of his head he just spreads out to the shoulders
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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365
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Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
13th April 2026 7:54am
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Liz Gooster
ace
And what a cute expression!
April 15th, 2026
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