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nestled in well by koalagardens
Photo 3952

nestled in well

it looks like it was easy to see him, but from every other angle all around the tree, Momo was invisible
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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