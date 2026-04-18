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Previous
Photo 3952
nestled in well
it looks like it was easy to see him, but from every other angle all around the tree, Momo was invisible
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
15th April 2026 2:38pm
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nature
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