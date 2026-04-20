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Previous
Photo 3954
the tree and the koala ...
... pretty much just blend
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
16th April 2026 3:49pm
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nature
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animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
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conservation
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koala
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joey
,
honeydew
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marsupial
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wildandfree
Susan
ace
I'm just in love with those eyes.
April 21st, 2026
Kathy
ace
It's just hanging around. Cute.
April 21st, 2026
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