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Previous
Photo 3958
Meet Napier
He has been in hospital for quite a while and is doing some physio in my kindy enclosure for a few weeks. He was eating within minutes which is always a good sign
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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KoalaGardens🐨
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@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Photo Details
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365
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Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
22nd April 2026 10:39am
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mittens (Marilyn)
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Good to know. He is so cute.
April 24th, 2026
Mark Prince
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I'm sure if I keep still she won't see me !
April 24th, 2026
Hazel
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Napier does look a little uncertain and good he is well looked after!
April 24th, 2026
gloria jones
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A cute peek-a-book capture.
April 24th, 2026
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