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Meet Napier by koalagardens
Photo 3958

Meet Napier

He has been in hospital for quite a while and is doing some physio in my kindy enclosure for a few weeks. He was eating within minutes which is always a good sign
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

KoalaGardens🐨

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@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Good to know. He is so cute.
April 24th, 2026  
Mark Prince ace
I'm sure if I keep still she won't see me !
April 24th, 2026  
Hazel ace
Napier does look a little uncertain and good he is well looked after!
April 24th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
A cute peek-a-book capture.
April 24th, 2026  
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