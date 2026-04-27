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Previous
Photo 3961
a bit damp
you can see we did a fair bit of trimming in the kindy just before Napier came with the cut branch in front and behind. We do them so that he has a nice perch to sit in and when the new leaves start to grow it will be a lovely spot.
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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KoalaGardens🐨
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@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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24th April 2026 7:21am
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Issi Bannerman
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What a beautiful face!
April 27th, 2026
eDorre
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Sweet!
April 27th, 2026
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