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a bit damp by koalagardens
Photo 3961

a bit damp

you can see we did a fair bit of trimming in the kindy just before Napier came with the cut branch in front and behind. We do them so that he has a nice perch to sit in and when the new leaves start to grow it will be a lovely spot.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

KoalaGardens🐨

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@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful face!
April 27th, 2026  
eDorre ace
Sweet!
April 27th, 2026  
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