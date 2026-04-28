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Previous
Photo 3963
well perched
and yep, grey skies all over
29th April 2026
29th Apr 26
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KoalaGardens🐨
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@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Photo Details
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4
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1
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365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
27th April 2026 10:49am
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nature
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animals
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Beryl Lloyd
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Sitting high in the hope of some sunshine to dry out his fur !!
April 28th, 2026
Beverley
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looking relaxed sleepy & comfy...
April 28th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sweet
April 28th, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
So cute😊
April 28th, 2026
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