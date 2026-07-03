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teaching tree yoga by koalagardens
Photo 4028

teaching tree yoga

see, stretch your legs out straight. now, hold them, hold them ...
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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