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Previous
Photo 4029
see you later Valentine
I'm off for my annual holiday!
I will try and post but I won't get to see koalas in the Northern Hemisphere!
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
4th July 2026 12:09pm
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nature
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animals
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wildlife
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animal
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australia
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conservation
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koala
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joey
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valentine
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marsupial
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wildandfree
Susan
ace
Have a great vacation. I will miss the koalas that you show us.
July 5th, 2026
Elyse Klemchuk
Have a wonderful vacation! Valentine seems to have a little smile on his face!
July 5th, 2026
eDorre
ace
Such a sweet face. Have a wonderful holiday!
July 5th, 2026
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