I'm home

You can see the storm that delayed out take off to head home, but I still made my connecting flight.

Thank you all for the holiday wishes as I left 3 weeks ago.

I meant to post while away but I became totally absorbed in the holiday and never got here.

I did go to my book convention again which saw me land in San Francisco, then to Indiana. I stay out the jet lag with a friend there and then we drive to Ohio for the convention.

We then stayed in a mansion for 3 nights playing a murder mystery at the end with 14 people.

Finally back home, very jetlagged as I averaged 3-4 hours sleep most nights, sometimes not going to bed at all.

I'm finally nearly myself again!

Can't wait to catch up with your projects.