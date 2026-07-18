You can see the storm that delayed out take off to head home, but I still made my connecting flight.
Thank you all for the holiday wishes as I left 3 weeks ago.
I meant to post while away but I became totally absorbed in the holiday and never got here.
I did go to my book convention again which saw me land in San Francisco, then to Indiana. I stay out the jet lag with a friend there and then we drive to Ohio for the convention.
We then stayed in a mansion for 3 nights playing a murder mystery at the end with 14 people.
Finally back home, very jetlagged as I averaged 3-4 hours sleep most nights, sometimes not going to bed at all.
I'm finally nearly myself again!
Can't wait to catch up with your projects.