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I'm home by koalagardens
Photo 4030

I'm home

You can see the storm that delayed out take off to head home, but I still made my connecting flight.
Thank you all for the holiday wishes as I left 3 weeks ago.
I meant to post while away but I became totally absorbed in the holiday and never got here.
I did go to my book convention again which saw me land in San Francisco, then to Indiana. I stay out the jet lag with a friend there and then we drive to Ohio for the convention.
We then stayed in a mansion for 3 nights playing a murder mystery at the end with 14 people.
Finally back home, very jetlagged as I averaged 3-4 hours sleep most nights, sometimes not going to bed at all.
I'm finally nearly myself again!
Can't wait to catch up with your projects.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Allison Williams ace
Wonderful perspective. Welcome home.
July 25th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
Such a fabulous image! Hope to see your holiday photos.
July 25th, 2026  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Cool shot.
July 25th, 2026  
Mags ace
Gorgeous shot!
July 25th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Cool shot!
July 25th, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Welcome home!
July 25th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@louannwarren my holiday photos are probably boring as they are all me with loads of people doing fun but silly things at the convention and then after in the mansion. no real sight seeing stuff as it was all about the people
July 25th, 2026  
Barb ace
Super shot!
July 25th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Welcome home! We missed your posts. Lovely winglet image.
July 25th, 2026  
Babs ace
Good to see you home again Katrina. Welcome back.
July 25th, 2026  
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