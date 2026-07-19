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Previous
Photo 4031
coming home
sunrise from the plane as we head to Sydney airport.
thank you for the many lovely welcome messages, it's good to be back and I'm finding my feet a little more each day.
back to wildlife next
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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australia
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oooh, wonderful!
July 26th, 2026
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