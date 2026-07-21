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Previous
Photo 4033
welcome home
it was a treat to see Valentine in the tree outside my kitchen window the day I cam home from holidays
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Photo Details
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11
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3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
21st July 2026 11:05am
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nature
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animals
,
wildlife
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australia
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conservation
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koala
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joey
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valentine
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marsupial
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wildandfree
Elyse Klemchuk
That’s wonderful! A welcome home visit!
July 27th, 2026
Denise Wood
What awonderful welcome home committee :) fav
July 27th, 2026
JackieR
ace
He was waiting for you
July 27th, 2026
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