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welcome home by koalagardens
Photo 4033

welcome home

it was a treat to see Valentine in the tree outside my kitchen window the day I cam home from holidays
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Elyse Klemchuk
That’s wonderful! A welcome home visit!
July 27th, 2026  
Denise Wood
What awonderful welcome home committee :) fav
July 27th, 2026  
JackieR ace
He was waiting for you
July 27th, 2026  
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