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in his element by koalagardens
Photo 4035

in his element

Valentine has been very photogenic this week!
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Photo Details

Babs ace
He is gorgeous isn't he
July 28th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that lovely face!
July 28th, 2026  
narayani ace
Lovely pawtrait
July 28th, 2026  
Wylie ace
Is this for his modeling portfolio?
July 28th, 2026  
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