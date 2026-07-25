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Previous
Photo 4037
Momo has ideas
I have seen Momo hanging around some of the trees Eden likes to use - breeding season is starting up but she is too young really, but then he is inexperienced.
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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KoalaGardens🐨
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@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Photo Details
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365
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Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
25th July 2026 1:26pm
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nature
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animals
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australia
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joey
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momo
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wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
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Ooh , he has that wily look in his eye ,and that knowing smile !! - time will tell ! fav
July 29th, 2026
Wylie
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Looks keen!
July 29th, 2026
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