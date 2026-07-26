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something in his sights? by koalagardens
Photo 4038

something in his sights?

Valentine has a young juvenile bailed up at the end of this branch ...
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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JackieR ace
Will they fight or will youngster be allowed to slink away???
July 29th, 2026  
Beverley ace
hope they make friends
July 29th, 2026  
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